Hyderabad: Anees-ul-Ghurba orphanage to be inaugurated on Oct 7

Hyderabad: The long-awaited inauguration of Anees-ul-Ghurba orphanage at Nampally will be held on Saturday, October 7. Sources informed that ministers KT Rama Rao, Mohd Mahmood Ali, and Harish Rao will attend the function besides AIMIM flood leader Akbaruddin Owaisi.

Mohd Masiullah Khan, chairman TS Wakf Board said the construction of the orphanage had been completed. He said the building would be fully put to use after the inauguration. He said the State government had sanctioned Rs. 20 crore for the project, which was constructed on 4500 square yards of land as against its earlier 350 square yards.

Established by a philanthropist Mir Khaja Badruddin Chishti in 1921, Anees-ul-Ghurba was under the control of the ecclesiastical department in the Asaf Jahi dynasty. After the annexation of Hyderabad State into the Union of India, it was handed over to the Endowment Department.

Masiullah Khan said the State government had also sought fresh applications of 7,000 imams and muezzins. Earlier 10,000 imams and muezzins were given monthly honorarium by the State government.

Moreover, the chairman TS Waqf Board said the State government sanctioned a budget of Rs 23 crore for taking up the pending works of the multi-storied building adjoining Haj House building. The works will be started immediately, he added.