Hyderabad: Applicants protest against corruption, negligence in 2BHK Scheme

Hyderabad: The dissatisfaction among petitioners who have applied for double-bedroom flats and houses has reached a boiling point, leading them to stage protests against the delayed resolution of their applications.

Allegations of corruption and negligence have plagued the government’s handling of the double-bedroom scheme, which promises the construction and delivery of 1 lakh double-bedroom flats and houses within the Greater Hyderabad area. However, the claims made by the state government are being met with scepticism as thousands of applicants converged at the GHMC office to voice their grievances.

A staggering 7 lakh applications were received for double bedroom flats and houses within the GHMC limits, while the promise of delivering up to 1 lakh flats is being questioned due to the incomplete construction of such flats in several locations across both cities.

Many applicants have expressed concerns over corruption and irregularities within the GHMC, accusing officials of demanding exorbitant amounts of money to secure a place on the list of beneficiaries. These applicants allege that certain individuals with influence have been able to expedite their applications, further exacerbating the sense of unfairness and favoritism.

Despite claims by the district administration that the procedure for the allocation of double bedroom flats is flawless, protesters at the GHMC headquarters, supported by left-wing political parties, have accused GHMC officials of disregarding the concerns of applicants. They argue that the officials are more concerned with fulfilling their own interests and enjoying political patronage rather than ensuring a fair and transparent process.

The protesters demand accountability from the GHMC and seek an end to the alleged corruption and irregularities that have marred the double bedroom scheme. They call for a thorough investigation into the matter and stricter oversight to ensure that deserving applicants receive their rightful allocations without facing exploitation or unnecessary delays.

As the protests intensify, it remains to be seen how the government will respond to these allegations and address the legitimate concerns raised by the applicants. The success of the double bedroom scheme hinges on the government’s ability to restore trust, transparency, and fairness in the allocation process, thereby providing affordable housing to those in need within the Greater Hyderabad area.