Hyderabad areas to face 20-hour drinking water supply disruption

Normal drinking water supply is expected to resume by Tuesday.

Published: 31st August 2025 10:34 am IST
No drinking water supply in these areas of Hyderabad today
Hyderabad: Residents in several parts of Hyderabad are set to experience a 20-hour disruption in the drinking water supply.

The disruption is due to urgent repair work on the Krishna Drinking Water Supply Project (Phase-III).

Affected areas

The Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWSSB) has identified several areas that will be impacted by the interruption from 11 am on Monday, September 1. These include:

  • Shaikpet
  • Jubilee Hills
  • Filmnagar
  • Prashasan Nagar
  • Gachibowli
  • Madhapur
  • Kavuri Hills

Moreover, nearby areas are likely to be affected.

Restoration of normal drinking water supply in Hyderabad

Normal drinking water supply is expected to resume at 7 am on Tuesday, September 2.

To minimize inconvenience, residents in these areas are advised to use water judiciously.

