Hyderabad: Auto driver held for drunk driving threatens cops with dead snake

He later ran away from the spot after the incident.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Published: 4th January 2026 12:08 pm IST
Image of auto
Representational Image

Hyderabad: An auto-rickshaw driver has allegedly threatened traffic police personnel with a dead snake here after he was caught for drunken driving, police said on Sunday.

Advertisement

The incident happened on Saturday in an area under Chandrayangutta Traffic Police Station limits when the driver was found driving the three-wheeler in a “drunken” state during a checking.

A case was registered against the driver, a police official said.

Add as a preferred source on Google
“Mubarak

The traffic personnel took the auto-rickshaw in “safe custody” and told him to take out his belongings from the vehicle when he suddenly took out the dead snake and tried to threaten the personnel demanding to not to register case and release his auto, the official said.

He later ran away from the spot.

In a video circulated on social media, the auto-rickshaw driver holding the snake is seen approaching towards a traffic policeman and heard saying “Take this (snake)…I want my vehicle (back) right now”.

Memory Khan Seminar
Tags
Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Published: 4th January 2026 12:08 pm IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of Press Trust of India

Press Trust of India

Press Trust of India (PTI) is India’s premier news agency, having a reach as vast as the Indian Railways. It employs more than 400 journalists and 500 stringers to cover… More »
Back to top button