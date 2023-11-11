Hyderabad: BJP accuses SZ DCP of ‘close links to AIMIM’, demands transfer

Hyderabad: The Telangana BJP asked the Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) to transfer the South Zone deputy commissioner of police, P Sai Chaitanya, alleging that he holds “close links with All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM).”

Marri Shashidhar Reddy, the chairman of the Election Commission Affairs Committee of Telangana BJP, in a letter dated November 11 to the CEC claimed that the posting of Sai Chaitanya as DCP South Zone was on the recommendation of the AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi.

Underlining the way Chaitanya dealt with the case of Dr Imtiyaz Ahmed Khan, the son of AIMIM MLA Charminar Mumtaz Ahmed Khan, Reddy said that it is a clear illustration he works for AIMIM.

“Despite the clear evidence in the social media about the threats and extortion case against Dr Khan, the DCP South Zone did not bring the accused to book,” said Reddy.

The BJP leader further alleged that it was only after the intervention of the Hyderabad CP, that a suo-moto action was initiated and a case was registered by the Charminar police.

“It leaves no doubt in anybody’s mind that due to the obvious patronage of the police officer, the MLA’s son could resort to unruly behavior with the public and he has been evading police action,” he alleged.

“The gross negligence of duty by DCP South Zone has resulted in another case of MCC violation in Cr.No. 169/2013 u/s 143,341,290,188 r/w 34I IPC dated November 5. That time Mumtaz Ahmed Khan, his son Dr Imtiyaz Ahmed Khan and hundreds of AIMIM activists took out a protest rally and created a panic among the public,” he said.

Further alleging that the officer has been acting according to the “whims and fancies of AIMIM leadership”, he stated that some photographs have been attached to the letter to substantiate the BJP’s allegations.

Reddy remarked that the “conduct of such police personnel will hamper the free and fair Telangana Assembly elections in Hyderabad,” demanding that he should be transferred.

He further said that the South Zone “is the most sensitive in Hyderabad” and that posting an “unbiased police officer” can ensure fair elections in the Old City.

Poll violation case on AIMIM MLA, his son

Late on Saturday night, November 4, AIMIM sitting MLA Mumtaz Ahmed Khan’s son Imtiyaz was picked up by sleuths of the Commissioner’s task force in connection with a two-year-old case involving a threat to a party leader. The Hussainialam police have now filed a fresh case against the MLA’s son.

To protest against the police’s actions, MLA Mumtaz Ahmed Khan, his son Imtiyaz Khan, and two hundred party activists organised a protest rally from Volta Hotel X road to Hussainialam.

The police tried to foil the AIMIM leaders and activists’ rally. Meanwhile, Ranganayakulu, an Assistant Sub-Inspector of Police in Moghalpura, filed a complaint with the police station, alleging that the Charminar MLA and others had organised an illegal protest rally without obtaining permission from the returning officer of the constituency, thus violating the model code of conduct.

Upon receiving the complaint, the Moghalpura police registered a case of wrongful assembly and public disobedience. Sub-inspector Mohammed Nayeem of the Moghalpura police is currently investigating the case.



