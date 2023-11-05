Hyderabad: AIMIM MLA Mumtaz Khan, son booked for violating poll code

Hyderabad: The Moghalpura police have registered a case against AIMIM Charminar legislator Mumtaz Ahmed Khan, his son Imtiyaz Khan, and other party activists for taking out protest rally illegally.

Late on Saturday night, MLA’s son Imtiyaz was picked up by the sleuths of the Commissioner’s task force in connection with a two-year-old case involving the threat of a party leader. The Hussainialam police have now filed a fresh case against the MLA’s son.

To protest against the police’s actions, MLA Mumtaz Ahmed Khan, his son Imtiyaz Khan, and two hundred party activists organised a protest rally from Volta Hotel X road to Hussainialam.

The police tried to foil the AIMIM leaders and activists’ rally. Meanwhile, Ranganayakulu, an Assistant Sub-Inspector of Police in Moghalpura, filed a complaint with the police station, alleging that the Charminar MLA and others had organised an illegal protest rally without obtaining permission from the returning officer of the constituency, thus violating the model code of conduct.

Upon receiving the complaint, the Moghalpura police registered a case of wrongful assembly and public disobedience. Sub-Inspector Mohammed Nayeem of the Moghalpura police is currently investigating the case.