Hyderabad: Body of missing 10-yr-old girl found in lake

Hyderabad: The body of a 10-year-old girl who disappeared from Jawaharnagar school in Dammaiguda on Thursday was discovered in a nearby lake on Friday. The police are looking into it.

Indu, a class 4 student, was dropped off by her father at school in the morning in NTR Nagar. She left her bag and tiffin box in the classroom and left the school alone.

The police were notified by Indu’s schoolmates that she had asked her friends to come with her to a local shop. But because they declined, she went alone.

After searching, family members went to the police. The Jawaharnagar police opened a missing person case, organized two special squads, and began their investigation.