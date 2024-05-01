Hyderabad: BRS’ Krishank booked for ‘fake info’ on OU hostels, mess closure

Hyderabad: The Osmania University police filed a case against Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) leader Manne Krishank for spreading “false information” about the closure of university hostels and mess at OU.

The complaint, lodged by chief warden G Srinivas, said that a fabricated notice circulating on social media falsely claimed the closure of these facilities at OU, tarnishing the university’s reputation.

Srinivas urged the police to halt the dissemination of a fake message and take action against Manne Krishank for spreading false information.

In response to the complaint, Sub Inspector Y Kashaiah from OU police station filed a case against Manne Krishank under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), including 466, 468, 469, and 505 (1) (c). Further investigations are currently ongoing regarding this issue.

Calling Telangana chief minister A Revanth Reddy’s post on shortage of electricity and water in 2023 at OU “fake”, Krishank on Tuesday, April 30, shared the “original” notice, according to which there was no mention of any shortage in 2023.

“Shame that @revanth_anumula has tweeted a Fake Circular created by Gandhi Bhavan. This is original circular 12th May 2023 regarding Summer Vacation for Osmania University In 2023 power cut, water shortage was not mentioned… See the original circular & Fake one released by CM Revanth,” he said in the post on X.

After the case against him, Krishank said that the case by the chief warden against him was due to the “pressure from Congress.”

“Under pressure from Congress, Chief Warden of OU has filed a Police Case which makes it 6th Case on me in 4 months of Congress Government. I’ve posted exactly the circular released on 12th May 2023. It is CM Revanth who has posted a Fake Circular. I will surely fight back in Court !” he said, on X.