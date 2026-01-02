Hyderabad: BRS MLA booked in Durgam Cheruvu encroachment case

Hyderabad: Madhapur police have registered a case against BRS MLA Kotha Prabhakar Reddy and another individual, Venkat Reddy, for allegedly encroaching upon approximately five acres of Durgam Cheruvu lake land.

The case was filed under Sections 329(3) read with 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and Section 3 of the Prevention of Damage to Public Property (PDPP) Act, based on a complaint submitted by the Hyderabad Disaster Response and Asset Protection Agency (HYDRAA).

Allegations and timeline

According to the HYDRAA complaint filed by supervisor Kranti Anand, the accused have been encroaching on the lake area since 2014, despite the Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA) issuing a Full Tank Level (FTL) primary notification for Durgam Cheruvu that year.

The complaint states that the accused filled portions of the lake with soil and stones, converting the encroached land into a commercial parking facility for STS private transport vehicles.

Authorities allege the illegal operation generated rental income of up to Rs 50 lakh per month from parking fees collected for school buses and IT company vehicles.

HYDRAA enforcement action

On December 30, 2025, HYDRAA teams cleared nearly five acres of encroachments near Inorbit Mall on the Madhapur side of the lake. Acting on a complaint received through Prajavani, HYDRAA Commissioner AV Ranganath ordered a field inquiry that confirmed the illegal occupation.

Officials evacuated all parked vehicles, erected temporary fencing to secure the reclaimed land, and stated that dumped soil, reportedly filled up to 10-15 meters deep, would be removed to restore the original lake boundary. The following day, HYDRAA filed the formal complaint with the Madhapur police, leading to the registration of the FIR.

Lake encroachment history

Satellite imagery from the National Remote Sensing Centre (NRSC) reveals that Durgam Cheruvu has shrunk significantly over the decades due to encroachments. Originally spread across nearly 160 acres, the lake had reduced to 131.66 acres by 1976 after losing 29 acres to illegal occupation.

Between 1995 and 2000, another 10 acres were encroached upon, and subsequent encroachments have brought the current water spread to approximately 116 acres.

The lake has faced encroachments on three sides, with only the northern side remaining relatively free of illegal structures.