Hyderabad: Car catches fire in Rajendranagar, no casualties

Hyderabad: A moving car suddenly caught fire at the Budvel PDP intersection at Rajendranagar at around 10:50 am on Friday, June 19. Fortunately, no injuries or casualties were reported from the incident, and the blaze was quickly doused by a fire tender.

“The fire was likely caused by the engine overheating or a technical fault. Our officers, who were on the spot, quickly called a fire tender and shifted the car to the side after the blaze was doused. There was no major traffic disruption, and the situation was handled smoothly,” an official from Rajendranagar Traffic Police Station told Siasat.com.

A video of the incident shows flames coming out of the front portion of the car parked near a traffic booth under the PVNR Expressway. Though it attracted a small crowd, traffic was able to move freely around it as the car was abandoned in a corner.