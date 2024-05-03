Hyderabad: Case against Amit Shah, BJP leaders for MCC violation

Hyderabad: The Moghalpura police here registered a case against Union Minister Amit Shah, Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) Hyderabad Lok Sabha seat candidate Madhavi Latha, BJP Goshamahal MLA Raja Singh, BJP state chief Kishan Reddy, Yaman Singh and others for getting children to participate in an election rally in the Old City. Using children in election campaigns for elections is a violation of the Model Code of Conduct (MCC).

The MCC violation took place near Sudha Talkies under the Moghalpura police station. Children with BJP symbols were seen on the dias with Amit Shah. The complaint was lodged by Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) Niranjan Gopi Shetty online, said police officials. The complaint was sent to Telangana Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Vikas Raj.

Amit Shah was in Hyderabad on May 2 to boost Madhavi Latha’s campaign for the Hyderabad seat, as she will be taking on sitting All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) MP Asaduddin Owaisi. Addressing a rally, alleged that the “representatives of Razakars” from Hyderabad sat in the Parliament for the last 40 years (referring to Owaisi), and he appealed to the people to vote for the BJP to join Hyderabad with the mainstream.

Giving a call to “liberate Hyderabad from Razakars”, Amit Shah said without naming Asaduddin Owaisi, the sitting MP and President of the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM), “For 40 years, the representatives of Razakars sat there (Parliament). But you have an opportunity this time, so elect Madhavi Latha by a huge majority.”

Moving in an open vehicle along with Madhavi Latha and state BJP president G. Kishan Reddy, the Home Minister waved at the large crowd displaying the BJP’s poll symbol. The Hyderabad Lok Sabha constituency is considered a stronghold of the AIMIM as the party has remained undefeated here since 1984. Asaduddin Owaisi is seeking re-election for a fifth term.

Telangana goes to polls on May 12 in the ongoing Lok Sabha elections. The state has 17 Parliamentary seats, the Congress, BJP and the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) are likely to be in triangular fights.