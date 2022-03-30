Hyderabad: Chain snatcher nabbed at Rajiv Gandhi International Airport

Hyderabad: A 30-year-old man was arrested at the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport for snatching a chain from a 55-year-old woman.

The incident happened when the accused, Hemanth Kumar Gupta, a native of Uttar Pradesh, flew down to the Hyderabad airport and snatched the victim’s chain and in the process caused her a head injury.

The incident alerted the officials at the airport and a search for the accused began.

Their search ended when Hemanth, who was leaving Hyderabad to Delhi through a Spice Jet airplane, was identified, nabbed and the gold chain was recovered from him. He was handed over to the Rachakonda police station for further action.

A case has been filed and investigations are on.

The RGIA police said that it will monitor and arrest offenders like Hemanth who try to flee away after committing crimes within the airport.