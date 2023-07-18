Hyderabad: Chain-snatching gang nabbed by Chandanagar cops

Photo of Mir Alamgir Mir Alamgir|   Published: 18th July 2023 6:45 pm IST
Pastor, 2 others, held for attack on Bajrang Dal leader in U.P
Representative Image

Hyderabad: A Maharashtra-based gang allegedly involved in several chain snatching cases in Cyberabad and Sanga Reddy is arrested by the Chandanagar police on Tuesday.

BookMyMBBS

The police recovered two chains worth Rs 3 lakh and 2 two-wheelers from them.

K Shilpavali, DCP Madhapur told media persons that the arrested persons Amjad Iqbal, Narain Shaukath Hussain and Tanveer Khan, all residents of Maharashtra came to the city and targeted women wearing gold chains. The gold ornaments were sold to a person Vijay Yadav in Thane.

MS Education Academy

The gang is involved in chain snatching in Chandanagar, Miyapur, RC Puram and Sanga Reddy Rural police stations.

Tags
Photo of Mir Alamgir Mir Alamgir|   Published: 18th July 2023 6:45 pm IST
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Crime updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button