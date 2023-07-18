Hyderabad: Chain-snatching gang nabbed by Chandanagar cops

Hyderabad: A Maharashtra-based gang allegedly involved in several chain snatching cases in Cyberabad and Sanga Reddy is arrested by the Chandanagar police on Tuesday.

The police recovered two chains worth Rs 3 lakh and 2 two-wheelers from them.

K Shilpavali, DCP Madhapur told media persons that the arrested persons Amjad Iqbal, Narain Shaukath Hussain and Tanveer Khan, all residents of Maharashtra came to the city and targeted women wearing gold chains. The gold ornaments were sold to a person Vijay Yadav in Thane.

The gang is involved in chain snatching in Chandanagar, Miyapur, RC Puram and Sanga Reddy Rural police stations.