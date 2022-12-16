Hyderabad: Chemical explosion at dump yard leaves 2 injured

Hyderabad: Two persons were injured after a bottle of thinner exploded led to a chemical explosion in a dump yard in Hyderabad.



The Head of the Clues team, Dr Venkanna told that the bottle of thinner exploded in a dump yard after it was left closed.



“A bottle of thinner exploded in the dump yard after somebody left it closed,” he said.

The police informed us that both the persons injured in the explosion are out of danger now.



“A 45-year-old man and his 15-year-old son were injured in the explosion, they are undergoing treatment in the hospital and are out of danger,” he added.



Further details are underway in the case