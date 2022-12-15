Koh-e-Imam-e-Zaman: Work on Rs 100 cr Wakf land begins overnight

Hyderabad: The alleged deceitful employees serving in the Telangana State Waqf Board are being found guilty of destroying waqf lands and if the proper investigations are not initiated against them, it will be considered that the rats are eating the records of the Waqf Board and properties have been handed over to employees to destroy.

A news published in The Siasat Daily on 17 October 2022, had revealed that the records in the Telangana State Waqf Board were gone missing and they were not available on inquiry, instead excuses like non-attendance of the concerned employee and the provision of records has been neglected on similar pretexts.

The investigation conducted after receiving the complaints of encroachment on the 10 acre worth around 100 crore land under Koh-e-Imam-e-Zaman in Survey no. 196 has revealed that the land was leased out by Andhra Pradesh State Waqf Board in the year 2005. However, when asked about the lease records, the staff and officials serving in the Waqf Board had adopted a policy of ignorance on the pretext of non-availability of the file and the Rent Section.

After the staff’s failure to locate the file related to the lease of 10 acres of land in Survey No. 196 during the month of October, The Siasat Daily published a news on October 17 about the disappearance of faxes from various departments of the Waqf Board and involvement of its employees in occupying the mortgaged land under Imam-e-Zaman.

Soon after the report of occupation published in the Siasat Daily, Waqf Board Chairman, Mr. Muhammad Masihullah Khan, visited the land under Imam Zaman and obtained details, on which it was revealed that the layout on the land in Survey No. 196 was approved for sale in 2008.

The lack of action against the corrupt staff serving in various departments of the Telangana State Waqf Board is tantamount to encouraging them despite several complaints regarding their dubious character and corruption.