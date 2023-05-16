Hyderabad: CID arrests 4 accused in fake challans case

Hyderabad: The Criminal Investigation Department (CID) on Tuesday arrested four accused allegedly involved in fake challans case of commercial tax department.

In the year 2012, Laxmi Sivaraj, his son Simhadri Venkata Suneel and their staff conspired with the active collusion of the officers of Commercial Tax Department, created bogus challans for payments made by VAT payers, made false entries in the VATIS Portal and caused loss to the tune of Rs. 231,22,76,967/- to the government exchequer, a press note informed.

In this connection the Bodhan Town police have registered a case in Cr. No. 52/2017, under IPC sections 406, 420, 468. Later, the case file was transferred to Telangana CID.

In this case of Criminal Breach of Trust, Forgery, Cheating and Criminal conspiracy, So far 17 accused have been arrested in this case.

On Tuesday, a team headed by the CID officer N. Shyam Prasad Rao, DSP, with along with his team members have arrested K. Vijaya Kumar, Jaganti Rajaiah, S. Sailu and Ch. Swarna Latha from different places and produced them before the Special Judge ACB cases at Karimnagar for judicial custody.