Hyderabad: Class 9 student dies by suicide in Moosapet

Hyderabad: A 14-year-old Class 9 student died by suicide in Hyderabad’s Moosapet on Thursday, July 16, after she was reportedly reprimanded by her parents over her alleged relationship with a teacher.

The incident occurred in the Janta Nagar area while the girl’s parents were away from home. The family had moved from Andhra Pradesh to Hyderabad in search of better livelihood opportunities.

According to reports, the teacher, identified as Polaki Naresh, worked at the same school where the girl studied and also tutored her outside of school.

Naresh allegedly grew close to the student. When her parents became aware of the relationship, they reportedly warned her against it, expressing concern that the teacher was luring her under the pretext of love.

On Thursday, the girl attended school but reportedly skipped lunch, saying she was unwell. She was later sent home with her cousin.

While alone at home, the girl allegedly made a video call to Naresh and told him she intended to end her life. The teacher then informed one of the girls’ relatives.

However, by the time the family reached the house, the girl had allegedly died by suicide after hanging herself from a ceiling fan.

Case registered

The Kukatpally police have registered a case of suspicious death under Section 194 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), and an investigation is underway.

If you or someone you know is struggling with suicidal thoughts or emotional distress, help is available. Contact Tele-MANAS, the Government of India’s 24×7 mental health helpline, by calling 14416 or 1-800-89-14416. If there is an immediate risk of harm, contact your local emergency services or seek urgent help from the nearest hospital.