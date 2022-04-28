Hyderabad: Clock Tower at Chowmahalla Palace reinstated

Hyderabad: The clock tower at the opulent Chowmahalla Palace has been reinstated, according to an official release issued by director of Chowmahalla palace, G Kishan Rao on Wednesday.

After the 2020 July rain and thunderstorms had led to the collapse of a timber balcony on the clock tower, the Chowmahalla Palace officials had started the restoration of the same in August 2021. According to Rao, the restoration work was completed in six months.

In the official release, explaining the process of restoration, Rao said that highly-skilled masons, under the supervision of conservation architect, Anuradha Naik, worked on challenges of stitching the unstable walls, and securing the grand palace, all while the carpenters worked on carving the intricate original designs on the balcony.

High-end materials like limestone, custom-made bricks, and hand-cut granite were used in the restoration work.