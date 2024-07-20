Hyderabad: CM Revanth Reddy inaugurates Gopanpally flyover

Hyderabad: Chief minister A Revanth Reddy inaugurated the Gopanpally flyover on Saturday, July 20, stating that the government will bear the responsibility of overseeing the development of Serilingampally.

The Gopanpally flyover was built for Rs. 28.50 crores. The flyover features two exit ramps: one for one-way traffic from Gowlidoddi to Nallagandla spanning 430 meters and another from Gowlidoddi to Tellapur, extending 550 meters.

The newly constructed flyover aims to streamline traffic from the (University of Hyderabad) HCU bus stand to the Outer Ring Road via Vattinagulapally as part of a radial road. Originally slated to open in June, its completion was delayed due to the Lok Sabha elections.