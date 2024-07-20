Rs 1.5 lakh crore for Musi Riverfront development in 5 years: Telangana CM

Hyderabad: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy announced that the state government will spend Rs 1.5 lakh crore in five years for Musi rejuvenation and development of the riverfront.

Addressing a gathering after inaugurating the Gopanpally flyover on Saturday, July 20, Revanth said that the plans for the project were being prepared, and soon the works would begin.

Observing the increased encroachment of nalas following which the colonies here were getting inundated, CM Revanth highlighted that the Musi River is becoming a dump of garbage.

Revanth assured that the Musi River will be developed on par with the Thames River in London. “When we open the gates of Gandipet and Himayathsagar, clean water should flow all the way to Nalgonda,” he said.

“Only if we protect the law and order, and provide education, healthcare and create jobs, Hyderabad will develop as a world-class city,” he added, emphasising the need for catering to the needs of those coming to the city for a livelihood.