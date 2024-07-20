Telangana: Rs 1L for UPSC civils aspirants who qualify prelims stage

Hyderabad: The ‘Rajiv Gandhi Civils Abhayahastham’ scheme was launched by Telangana chief minister A Revanth Reddy on Saturday, July 20, which aims to provide financial assistance of Rs 1 lakh to candidates from the state who qualify in the UPSC Civil Services preliminary examination through the Singareni Collieries Company Limited (SCCL).

The launch took place at Praja Bhavan, and it is designed to support aspiring civil servants in their pursuit of success in competitive exams.

The chief minister released applications for the Abhayahastham scheme, making it accessible for eligible candidates to apply for financial support.

‘Filled 30K vacancies in 90 days’

On the occasion, Revanth, who also holds the Education portfolio, remarked that employment was a key reason behind the fight for Telangana statehood.

“Telangana was achieved due to the sacrifices of students. We have filled 30000 vacancies in the span of 90 days. Students have been preparing for government job exams for years. We understand their pain. Once in power, we immediately issued job notifications and restructured TGPSC. Re-exams are bad for students. We have postponed the Group 2 exams keeping in mind the challenges faced by the students,” he remarked.

Targetting the previous Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) led state government, he said that in the last 10 years, exams were never held as per the notifications issued.

“Whatever the reason behind that might be, the bright future of students was affected. Unfortunately, students lost more energy fighting against flaws in the execution of exams rather than studying for them. This is never the case for UPSC exams. For this reason, we met with the UPSC chairman in the past and have made changes to the process in the state and are issuing notifications immediately,” he stated.

On job calendar

Speaking further, the chief minister said that a job calendar will be introduced in the upcoming Assembly Session.

“By March, we will collect vacancy details from all departments every year and by June 2, notifications will be issued and by December 9, the recruitment process will be completed,” he stated.

Deputy chief minister Bhatti Vikramarka Mallu, ministers Danasari Anasuya, Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy, Jupally Krishna Rao, Komatireddy Venkat Reddy, chief secretary A Santhi Kumari and SCCL CMD N Balaram participated in the launch programme.