Telangana Skill University to offer 17 courses, train 20,000 every year

Hyderabad: The proposed Telangana Skill University in Hyderabad will offer 17 courses and train 20,000 youth every year, the state government said on Friday.

To be set up in a public-private partnership model, the university will have its head office and main campus in Hyderabad.

A Bill for establishing the university is likely to be tabled in the Budget session of the Assembly, beginning on July 23.

Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy on Friday asked officials to be ready to present the Bill in the ensuing session as he, along with Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, held a meeting on the proposed university.

The Chief Minister said that the government was setting up the prestigious university with an aim to equip students with the skills required by the industry so that they can get employment opportunities. He made it clear that the government is ready to spend any amount of money to set up and run the university.

After a study of the skill universities in Delhi and Haryana, the state Industry Department prepared the draft for Telangana Skill University. Principal Secretary, Industries, Jayesh Ranjan made a PowerPoint presentation on the courses to be offered by the university, their duration, required infrastructure, funds to run the university and partnership of various private companies.

The meeting decided that the university should be run on a non-profit but self-sustaining model. It will offer degree courses for a duration of 3-4 years, one-year diploma and certificate courses for 3-4 months. The courses have been selected keeping in view the sectors which are growing in Telangana and the future requirements of the industry.

The officials identified 17 sectors including pharma, construction, banking, financial services, e-commerce & logistics, retail, animation, visual effects, gaming and comics. Initially, the university will offer courses in six sectors where there are more employment opportunities.

Every course will be sponsored by a leading company in the sector concerned. The government will enter into an MoU with the companies. In the first year, the university will give admission to 2,000 students in various courses. The number will be increased to 20,000 in a phased manner.

The meeting discussed setting up the main campus at the Engineering Staff College campus in Hyderabad and satellite campuses at district headquarters.