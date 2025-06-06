Hyderabad commissioner conducts surprise checks ahead of Bakrid

Hyderabad: Ahead of Bakrid approaching, the Hyderabad police have intensified security arrangements to ensure a peaceful celebration. Check posts have been set up in key areas, and surveillance has been significantly increased.

On Friday, June 6, Hyderabad police commissioner and CV Anand conducted surprise inspections at several check posts, including Goshala in Jiyaguda, MJ Bridge, Hasannagar, and Bandlaguda. During his visit, he interacted with on-duty personnel to assess preparedness and understand the ground-level situation.

Also Read Hyderabad: Cattle traders allege extortion by cops before Bakrid

Addressing the officers, Hyderabad police commissioner issued clear instructions to ensure that Bakrid is observed in a peaceful atmosphere. He emphasized the importance of public convenience, directing the staff to remain vigilant while being courteous to citizens.

He also appealed to the public to cooperate with law enforcement authorities and assist in maintaining law and order throughout Hyderabad during the Bakrid festivities.





