Hyderabad: Congress leaders booked for protest at Khairtabad

Hyderabad: Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) president Revanth Reddy and other congress members were on Thursday booked by the Panjagutta police for protesting against the ongoing ED case involving senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi.

The protest was taking place at VV statue in Khairtabad, when the police informed Reddy that the gathering was unlawful. The official present at the bandobast also stressed that no prior permission was sought by the Congress party.

Among those booked are TPCC working president Jagga Reddy, former MP Anjan Kumar Yadav, Congress youth president Anil Kumar Yadav, MLA M Batti Vikaramarka, MLA Sridhar Babu, former MLA Mallu Ravi, Mahila congress president Sunitha Rao.

In a press note, the police stated that the crowd turned violent and began attacking the vehicles passing by.

The protesters allegedly stopped a bus, and threatened the driver and passengers that they would set the vehicle alight. Further, they supposedly pelted stones at the bus, causing significant damage to it. The protesters are also accused of sitting in the middle of the road, disrupting the flow of traffic. Following the incident the protesters were taken into preventive detention (PD).

All the aforementioned Congress leaders were booked under various sections of the India Penal Code (IPC), including sections 143,145,147,149, 120B, 341, 336, 427, 152, 153, 353, 506 as well as Section 3 of PDPP (Prevention of damage to Public Property act).

The investigation is underway.