Hyderabad: Conmen dressed as cops rob man of Rs 18.5 lakh in Punjagutta

Hyderabad: A handful of persons posing as policemen robbed Rs 18.5 lakh from a private employee on the pretext of checking in Hyderabad on Thursday, October 27.

Akshay, an employee of Chimanlal Suresh Kumar Textiles in Mehdipatnam, gave his worker Pradeep Sharma Rs 20 lakh to deposit in the Bank of Baroda, Panjagutta branch.

Pradeep along with his office driver, Shankar, the unexpected unfolded at approximately 9:15 pm on Taj Krishna Road, a white Innova, arrived and the men claiming to be police officers questioned Pradeep about the money he was carrying and its source.

The men confiscated the bag containing Rs 20 lakh and asked Pradeep to sit in Innova along with them.

A short journey later, near Khairatabad Metro Station, the bag was returned to Pradeep, and he was released.

Upon examining the bag’s only Rs 1.5 lakhs remained, while a staggering Rs 18.5 lakh were missing.

Panjagutta police upon receiving Pradeep’s complaint, launched an investigation into the case.