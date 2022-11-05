Hyderabad cops arrest Goa drug kingpin; to probe supply in state

Hyderabad: The city police achieved a major breakthrough on Saturday after managing to arrest Edwin Nunes alias Edwin (45), the owner of Curlies Shack at Anjuna Bridge in North Goa. The accused is involved in a criminal case booked with the Ramgopalpet police station in Hyderabad city.

Edwin is allegedly involved in five criminal cases in Anjuna police station of Goa and three cases in Hyderabad, all related to supplying drugs.

“The accused has 50,000 contacts that he is dealing with and supplies all forms of drugs like cocaine, ecstasy pills, LSD blots, MDMA, brown sugar, hash oil and other drugs to his client through his agents. He owns three posh houses, three hotels and the famous Curlies Shack in Anjuna which is a hub for drug trafficking,” said C V Anand, Hyderabad commissioner of police.

According to the Hyderabad police, Edwin was the kingpin who organised parties and supplied narcotic drugs through his agents at Curlies Shack restaurant. He also reportedly organised parties with famous DJs playing music at his restaurant, drawing a lot of tourists and customers. Through that, he supplied drugs to visitors at the restaurant. Edwin procured drugs from bulk suppliers at a low price and supplied them to the customers at higher prices in Goa, added Anand.

During the peak tourist season in Goa, Edwin reportedly organised techno music parties, charging Rs 3000 to Rs 5000 entry fees per person. Through his agents and he supplied narcotic drugs to consumers at Anjuna Beach, Goa, informed Anand while addressing a press conference. The police have found out that Edwin was supplying drugs to nearly 1200 persons in Telangana and the police teams are in the process of identifying them.

The Hyderabad police will identify the properties of Edwin and proceed to legally attach the properties, Anand added. He added that the Hyderabad police will soon hold a meeting with central agencies including the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), the Intelligence Bureau and the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence to discuss the smuggling of the drugs into India and the supply chain to the consumers.