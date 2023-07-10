Hyderabad customs seize 1.93 kg gold in separate incidents

Hyderabad: Around 1.93 kgs of gold and 62,400 cigarette sticks were seized from four passengers at the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport on Monday.

In the first case, the smuggled gold weighing 1399 grams in the form of bars worth Rs. 84.8 lakhs was seized from a passenger who had arrived from Dubai.

Investigations revealed the passenger planned to take the smuggled gold out of the airport with the help of a staff member. The attempt was foiled by Customs officials.

In another case, 526 grams of smuggled gold worth Rs. 31.8 lakhs was recovered from a passenger who arrived from Jeddah. The gold was concealed in the rectum of the person in the form of two capsules.

Customs officials seized 62,400 smuggled cigarette sticks from 2 passengers who arrived from Bangkok and Dubai. Further investigation is on.