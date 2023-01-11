Hyderabad: CV Anand inaugurates police stalls set up at Numaish

Hyderabad: City Police Commissioner CV Anand on Wednesday inaugurated various stalls of city police set up at All-India Industrial Exhibition at Nampally.

Speaking on the occasion, Anand pointed out that these stalls give citizens an opportunity to get an inside look of the state-of-art technology used in traffic management and the services offered by various wings.

“People visiting the exhibition can have a friendly interaction with the staff available at the stall and educate themselves with traffic rules, road safety,” he said.

HCP CV Anand IPS, inaugurated the various stalls at Hyderabad's iconic industrial exhibition. These stalls provide citizens with an inside look at the cutting-edge technology used by the @hydcitypolice in traffic management & the services provided by various other wings.



(1/n) pic.twitter.com/0kDbaLXFR1 — Hyderabad City Police (@hydcitypolice) January 11, 2023

He stressed the importance of road safety and said road sense should be inculcated right from childhood.

Interacting with students at the event, Anand recollected his visit to Numaish as a child, and and said that multiple visits are a must to do justice to the gargantuan fair.

“Numaish is a shopaholic’s paradise and integral to the culture of Hyderabad. Being a regular feature ever year, this exhibition facilitates trade,” he adds.

HTP stalls displayed road safety signs, accomplishments, laser speed guns, and body worn cameras, highlighted the negative effects of drug abuse, the importance of ADCs in colleges, publicised the helplines & tip-off lines, among other things. pic.twitter.com/211fvU5LgG — Hyderabad City Police (@hydcitypolice) January 11, 2023

He made the students to have a glimpse of the original numaish feel through the demo of old styled toys such as— pitpiti, lailappa, buddi ke baal and tasted several confectionaries along with them.

The police chief said several SHE teams, CCTV units and crime teams were deployed to closely watch suspicious persons in the exhibition grounds.

Besides this, the Hyderabad Police stall also showcase the road safety signs, laser speed guns, body worn cameras and other devices used by the traffic police personnel while the H-NEW stall emphasizes on the ill effects of drug abuse, importance of Anti-Drug Committees in colleges and helplines numbers.