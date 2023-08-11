Hyderabad Cycling Track to be inaugurated in September

Hyderabad: The 23-kilometre-long cycling track panelled with solar roofing along the Outer Ring Road (ORR) will be set open for the public in the first week of September.

Special chief secretary of the Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MA&UD), Arvind Kumar after inspecting the site said that the project is entering its last phase, with just a few finishing touches left in line.

Inspected the #HyderabadCyclingTrack today

It's in final stages & few remaining works – track colouring, lighting, syncing with grid & safety signages esp @ xings are on & will take another fortnight

Shall be ready for inauguration in sept first week

Get ready to cycle@KTRBRS pic.twitter.com/M50pkxL8hc — Arvind Kumar (@arvindkumar_ias) August 11, 2023

Track colouring, installation of lighting fixtures, synchronisation with the power grid, and the placement of safety signage, particularly at crossings are yet to be completed.

He also mentioned that these tasks are expected to be completed over the next two weeks.

“Lighting is being done and will be soothing for nighttime cycling. We will also have KM signages enroute,” he said sharing pictures of the track.

“The project is on track for inauguration in the first week of September,” said Arvind Kumar.

Delighted over the announcement, the Bicycle Mayor of Hyderabad, Santhana Selvan invited cyclists to participate in the launch event.

“Let us make a mass ride to the launch appreciating government and ourselves,” stated the Mayor.