Hyderabad: 23-km long ORR’s cycling track works near completion

Hyderabad: The 23-kilometre-long cycling track panelled with solar roofing along the Outer Ring Road (ORR) is soon going to be all set with its civil works nearly on the verge of completion.

The special chief secretary of the state, Arvind Kumar, on Saturday shared pictures of the beautification works of the track on his Twitter account and detailed that greenery and landscaping-related works on the track have been undertaken while the installation of solar rooftop panels is expected to begin soon.

Cycle track along with #ORR



-Civil works nearing completion

– greenary & landscaping works started

– solar panelling finalised and works on installation to begin in next 10 days



Once completed, it's going to be one of its kind in India @KTRBRS pic.twitter.com/jyekS1I3uk — Arvind Kumar (@arvindkumar_ias) March 11, 2023

The 4.5-metre wide cycle track is planned alongside the ORR for 22 kilometres in two stretches in the western parts of Hyderabad.

8.45 km stretch from Nanakramguda to Telangana State Police Academy (TSPA) and 13.8 km from Narsingi to Kollur complete the track.

Once ready, the track would cover the areas adjoining the city’s IT hub while accommodating three cycle lanes and one-metre-wide green space on either side of the way.