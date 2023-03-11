Hyderabad: 23-km long ORR’s cycling track works near completion



News Desk   Posted by Masrath Fatima  |   Published: 11th March 2023 2:40 pm IST

(Photo: Twitter)

Hyderabad: The 23-kilometre-long cycling track panelled with solar roofing along the Outer Ring Road (ORR) is soon going to be all set with its civil works nearly on the verge of completion.

The special chief secretary of the state, Arvind Kumar, on Saturday shared pictures of the beautification works of the track on his Twitter account and detailed that greenery and landscaping-related works on the track have been undertaken while the installation of solar rooftop panels is expected to begin soon.

The 4.5-metre wide cycle track is planned alongside the ORR for 22 kilometres in two stretches in the western parts of Hyderabad.

8.45 km stretch from Nanakramguda to Telangana State Police Academy (TSPA) and 13.8 km from Narsingi to Kollur complete the track.

Once ready, the track would cover the areas adjoining the city’s IT hub while accommodating three cycle lanes and one-metre-wide green space on either side of the way.


