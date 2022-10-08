GHMC to set up 90 km of cycling tracks across Hyderabad

Hyderabad: The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) is planning to set up cycling tracks in major areas of the city amounting to 90 km in total length.

The civic body is planning to develop permanent and artificial cycling tracks, which will be cordoned off with elevated pavements to separate the cyclists from the traffic. The locations where the permanent cycling track will be laid include a three-km track from Habsiguda crossroads to Uppal crossroads, a four-kilometer track from Bairamalguda crossroads to Owaisi Junction, and a four-kilometer track from Aramghar to Owaisi Junction.

The GHMC also plans to construct temporary cycling tracks, including a six-kilometer track around KBR park. A six-km track from IKEA to Raidurg via Biodiversity and a 10-km track from IDL Lake to JNTU which includes the track from Rainbow Vista to IDL Lake.

A part of the track from IKEA to Raidurg will be permanent while the remaining is temporary.

Apart from these, a two-killometre track will come up between Bio Diversity Junction to Leather Park, a 450-m track from Rolling Hills to AIG Hospitals, and a 2.25-km track from Khajaguda to Nanakramguda is also in the pipeline. At several locations along with the cycle tracks, pavements are being built and saplings planted.