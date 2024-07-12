Hyderabad: DCA raids 2 places, seizes illegally stocked, overpriced medicines

Hyderabad: Telangana Drugs Control Administration in a joint operation with the Commissioner’s Task Force, Hyderabad, and the Market Police Station staff, seized illegally stocked and sold cardiac stimulant drug Termin Injections (Mephentermine Sulphate Injection), from MD. Khasim in Tadbund, Secunderabad on Wednesday.

This drug was being sold to gym-goers for abuse in bodybuilding.

Based on credible information, officials from the Drugs Control Administration of Hyderabad Zone, in collaboration with Commissioner’s Task Force officials from Hyderabad North Zone, and Market Police carried out a joint operation and conducted a raid on July 10 in Secunderabad.

During the raid, officials detected stocks of a cardiac stimulant drug, ‘Mephentermine Sulphate Injection,’ illegally stocked and sold to gym-goers for abuse in bodybuilding. The said injections are being supplied for abuse by MD. Khasim.

Mephentermine Sulphate Injection is a cardiac stimulant primarily used to normalize decreased blood pressure (hypotension) that may arise from administering anesthesia in spinal procedures during surgery.

It is employed to elevate blood pressure in cases of hypotensive (low blood pressure) states. This medication induces increased release of noradrenaline, thereby enhancing cardiac output. By augmenting the pumping capacity of the heart and constricting blood vessels, it rapidly raises blood pressure. It’s crucial to note that only a doctor should determine the appropriate dose and duration of this medicine for each individual.

However, Mephentermine Sulphate Injection, with its cardiac stimulatory action, is being misused to enhance endurance in bodybuilders. Certain gyms are illegally selling Mephentermine Injection to gym-goers who misuse it to improve physical performance in competitive sports or bodybuilding.

Abuse of Mephentermine Sulphate Injections can result in various adverse effects, including psychosis, cardiovascular disorders, and the development of tolerance and dependence over time.

During the raid, officers seized stocks of Termin Injections (Mephentermine Sulfate Injections), with a total worth of Rs. 3,000/-.

Officers of Drugs Control Administration viz. B Govind Singh, Drugs Inspector, Secunderabad and G. Anil, Drugs Inspector, Malakpet are among the officers who carried out the raid.

The illegal stocking and sale of drugs in gyms for abuse is a violation of the Drugs and Cosmetics Act, and individuals involved can face imprisonment for up to five years.

In a separate incident, the Telangana Drug Control Administration seized overpriced antifungal medicine, ‘CANDIFACE-200 Capsules’ (Itraconazole Capsules 200 mg), in Nagole Village, Uppal Mandal, Medchal-Malkajgiri District. The marked MRP was significantly higher than the ceiling price set by the Central Government

The product Itraconazole Capsules 200 mg sold under brand name ‘CANDIFACE-200 Capsules’ is under price control as per Drugs (Prices Control) Order, 2013 and the price of product shall be in accordance with the ‘Ceiling Price’ fixed by National Pharmaceutical Pricing Authority (NPPA), Government of India.

The product ‘CANDIFACE-200 Capsules’ (Itraconazole Capsules 200 mg) with Batch No. CC-1250028, manufactured on 02-2024 and expiring on 07-2026 by Healing Pharma India Pvt. Ltd., Plot No. 25-B, Dev Industrial Estate, Gorwa, Vadodara-16, Gujarat, has an MRP of Rs. 275/- for 10 capsules, or Rs. 27.50/- per capsule. This pricing is in violation of the Drugs (Prices Control) Order, 2013. The Central Government has set the ceiling price, including the Wholesale Price Index (WPI), for Itraconazole Capsules 200 mg at Rs. 22.12 per capsule. Therefore, the Maximum Retail Price (MRP) including 12% GST should not exceed Rs. 24.77 per capsule. The firm has overcharged by Rs. 27.30 for 10 capsules, violating the Drugs (Prices Control) Order, 2013.

Dr B. Lakshmi Narayana, Drugs Inspector, Uppal and B Praveen, Drugs Inspector, Shameerpet carried out the raid.

Further investigation shall be carried out and action shall be taken as per the law against all the offenders.