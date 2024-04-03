Hyderabad: DCA seizes medicines for price violation

Hyderabad: Telangana Drugs Control Administration (DCA) officials seized ‘ITRAHET-200 Capsules’ (Itraconazole Capsules BP 200 mg) manufactured by Hetero Healthcare Ltd during a raid conducted on Wednesday for violation of the ceiling price.

The product Itraconazole Capsules 200 mg, sold under the brand name ‘ITRAHET-200 Capsules,’ is under price control as per the Drugs (Prices Control) Order, 2013, and its price should be in accordance with the ‘Ceiling Price’ fixed by the National Pharmaceutical Pricing Authority (NPPA), Government of India. Hence, the DCA seized it for price violation.

The product ‘ITRAHET-200 Capsules’ (Itraconazole Capsules BP 200 mg) is manufactured by Hetero Healthcare Limited, AIIDC Industrial Growth Centre, Changsari, located at Sindhurighopa village, Sila Sindhurighopa (Mouza), Kamrup district, Assam. It bears an MRP of Rs. 286 for 7 capsules on the product label, i.e., Rs. 40.85 per capsule, which violates the Drugs (Prices Control) Order, 2013.

The Ceiling price fixed by the Central Government, including Wholesale Price Index (WPI) for the product “Itraconazole Capsules 200 mg,” is Rs. 22.12 for one capsule (Ceiling Price). Hence, the Maximum Retail Price (MRP), including GST at 12 percent, should not be more than Rs. 24.77 for one capsule (MRP = Ceiling Price + GST). Hetero Healthcare Limited overpriced the product.

The firm charged an excess of Rs. 112.61 for 7 capsules, which is a violation of the Drugs (Prices Control) Order, 2013, said DCA DG, V B Kamalasan Reddy.