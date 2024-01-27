Hyderabad: DCM van runs over minor girl in Nallakunta, loses life

Hyderabad: In a horrific incident, a girl student studying in third standard was killed in front of her parents after a DCM van ran over the child at Nallakunta on Saturday.

Humera Fatima, the girl aged eight years, was going on a motorcycle along with her parents. Her father was driving and Humera and her mother were sitting on the motorcycle.

When the family reached the Nallakunta flyover a DCM van with an LPG cylinder load hit the motorcycle.

“Humera fell on the road and was run over by the DCM and the parents fell on the roadside and suffered injuries. The girl died on the spot,” Shiva Shankar, Nallakunta sub inspector of Police said.

The locals caught hold of the DCM driver and handed him over to the police. A case is booked and police are investigating the incident.