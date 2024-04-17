Hyderabad: DEO submits ‘bogus votes’ report to ECI

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad District Election authorities have responded to complaints from political parties regarding bogus votes under the Hyderabad parliamentary constituency.

District Election Officer (DEO) and GHMC Commissioner, Ronald Rose, announced on Tuesday that a comprehensive preliminary report on the issue has been submitted to the Election Commission of India.

According to Ronald Rose, the duplicated and deceased person votes in the Hyderabad parliamentary constituency have been identified and removed from the voters’ list. Additionally, many other entries have been shifted to the Absentee, Shifted, and Dead (ASD) list.

Rose explained that seven months before the elections, the election authorities made necessary deletions. However, after the election announcement, such deletions cannot be made. He further mentioned that multiple meetings were held with political parties, urging them to report such issues earlier, but most complaints have surfaced very close to the elections.

Assuring action against those who have applied for multiple votes, the DEO highlighted that the election process for the Hyderabad and Secunderabad parliamentary constituencies, along with the by-elections for the Secunderabad Cantonment assembly seat, will be conducted on May 13.

Regarding voter statistics, the final voter list, published on February 8, indicates 45,70,138 voters in the Greater Hyderabad district. Among them, 23,30,574 are male voters, 22,39,240 are female voters, and there are 402 Service voters, 846 NRI voters, and 22,995 PWD voters. Moreover, voters aged 85 and above are 36,664, with an EP Ratio of 759 and a Gender Ratio of 961, including 18-19 young voters totaling over 65,595.

Rose also provided details on polling stations, indicating a total of 3,986 polling stations, 8,713 ballot units, 5,383 Control units, and 6,217 VVPATs in the district.

In the Hyderabad Commissionerate, there are 3,927 Polling Stations/1,652 locations, in Cyberabad Commissionerate 54 Polling Stations/21 locations, and in Rachakonda Commissionerate, there are 5 Polling Stations/2 locations.