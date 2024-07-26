Hyderabad: Disappointed burglar leaves Rs 20 note for restaurant owner

Hyderabad: In a bizarre and humorous incident, CCTV cameras inside a restaurant in Maheshwaram mandal, Rangareddy district, captured a burglar having an unusually bad day at work. The footage, which quickly went viral, shows the masked thief breaking into the establishment, only to be disappointed by the lack of valuables.

The burglar can be seen rummaging through the restaurant, desperately searching for anything worth stealing. However, after an unsuccessful attempt, he appeared visibly frustrated and even expressed his disappointment directly to the security cameras.

A thief in Maheshwaram, Rangareddy district, Telangana, expressed disappointment via CCTV camera when he found no money in the house. He left Rs 20 on the table and departed with a bottle from the fridge. pic.twitter.com/ntKaSpRDzt — The Siasat Daily (@TheSiasatDaily) July 26, 2024

Upon finding nothing worth stealing, the burglar decided to take a bottle of water from the fridge and left a Rs 20 note on the counter, presumably to pay for the water. The CCTV footage provides a comical take on what would otherwise be a serious crime.

The restaurant owner discovered the footage the following morning and reported the break-in to the police. While the authorities continue to investigate, the unusual behavior of the burglar has left both the restaurant staff and viewers amused.

The video sparked a mix of laughter and curiosity online, with many commenters joking about the thief’s honesty in paying for the water despite the break-in.