Hyderabad: Dr Aleida Che Guevara to be felicitated on January 22

Hyderabad: Child rights activist and daughter of the Cuban revolutionary Ernesto Che Guevara, Dr Aleida Guevara will be felicitated in Hyderabad on January 22. Aleida Guevara March is the eldest daughter of four children born to Ernesto ‘Che’ Guevara and his second wife, Aleida March.

Dr Alieda who is currently going through medical treatment in Kollam, Kerala will be reaching the city on the same day of felicitation. She will be accompanied by her daughter Prof. Estefania Guevara.

The event will be organized at Ravindra Bharathi at 4 pm with political and other dignitaries expected to be part of this felicitation program.

The line-up of speakers at the felicitation program includes Telangana High Court judge Justice Radha Rani, Former Chief Secretary of undivided Andhra Pradesh Madhava Rao, Telangana State Planning Commission Vice-President Vinod Kumar, Prof. Santha Sinha, Prof. Haragopal and Prof. Nageswar. A host of political leaders from various parties will also address the meeting.

According to a report by Manorama, Dr Aleida Guevara and her daughter Estefania Guevara are currently receiving treatment at NS Ayurveda Hospital in Kollam.