Hyderabad: ‘Dr Josh’ tablets used to treat erectile dysfunction seized

Hyderabad: Huge stocks of Sildenafil tablets 100 mg were seized by the Drugs Control Administration (DCA) officials on Friday, March 13, during a raid at a Delhivery Limited depot in Hayathnagar mandal, Rangareddy district.

The tablets were detected bearing the brand name “Dr Josh,” which claimed to be manufactured by Alventa Pharma Limited in Himachal Pradesh’s Solan. The drugs were illegally shipped from Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh, without any invoices.

Puvvada Lakshmana, a habitual spurious drug offender, illegally transported the consignment, according to the DCA officials. He has various drug cases pending against him in the state.

The officials seized a stock of 7,300 tablets worth Rs 2.7 lakh during the raid. DCA officers collected the samples for detailed analysis.

Further investigation will follow, and action will be taken against the offenders as per the law, the officials said.

Sildenafil tablets, commonly known as Viagra, are prescription medications used to treat erectile dysfunction and pulmonary arterial hypertension.