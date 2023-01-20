Hyderabad: DRDL tours police command and control centre

Hyderabad: A six-member delegation of the Defence Research and Development Lab (DRDL) visited the HCP (Hyderabad City Police) commissionerate and the Integrated Command and Control Centre here at Banjara hills on Friday.

The officials of DRDL were briefed on how the facility aggregates information across multiple applications, CCTVs, and traffic sensors deployed across the state.

The tech team of HCP also explained how the application smartly works in the backend to trigger alerts on crowd gathering, geo-fence alerts, un-attended baggage, traffic congestion etc.

The delegation was then taken on a tour of the premises, which included the helipad, and auditorium.

Also Read Hyderabad: CV Anand inaugurates police stalls set up at Numaish

They have explored other key sections in the building state emergency operations centre (Dial 100), multi-agency operation centre and the technology fusion center.

While touring the building, the delegates were briefed on the evolution of city police functioning and the modernisation of police organisation after the formation of Telangana.

Later they called on the city police chief CV Anand and presented a memento who welcomed the delegation and said he was happy to have them at their workplace.