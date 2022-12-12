Hyderabad: Drunk biker hits Sub Inspector in Himayatnagar; held

Hyderabad: In an incident reported from Liberty junction at Himayatnagar on Sunday a drunk man allegedly hit a Sub Inspector (SI) while trying to flee police at a checkpoint.

The incident occurred in the early hours of Sunday when the two men on a bike were asked to stop and hit the SI in an attempt to escape.

The SI was shifted to a nearby hospital. The doctors revealed that he had suffered a fractured leg as a result of the hit.

The two men were identified as Chandrashekhar, a BPO employee, and Yashwanth.

The blood alcohol concentration of the two men was 109mg/dl whereas the pillion rider’s was 191mg/dl. Chandrashekhar was arrested and sent to remand.