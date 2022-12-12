Post HC orders, GHMC to evict encroachments on footpaths, roads

Hyderabad: Telangana High Court directed to dismiss the illegal encroachments on the footpaths. Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation flung into action and has issued a special order to evict the illegal encroachments on the footpaths and roads in the twin cities of Hyderabad and Secunderabad.

A special drive has been initiated to dismissed all the encroachments on main road and other roads which are leading to the main road. The municipal officials have started operations with the help of the police department to vacate these encroachments.

It is said that the Chief Justice of Telangana High Court, Justice UjjalBhuyan has directed Commissioner GHMC to spread awareness regarding the fines and punishments imposed on the illegal occupants in the citythrough distribution of leaflets, pamphlets and hoardings.

Officials have initiated measures to improve traffic flow on the city’s busy roads and have been directed to notify occupants of encroachments on roads or footpaths. No notice will be issued by the municipality for the eviction of these encroachments because it is illegal.

According to reports, GHMC staff will reportedly carry out large-scale operations in Gosha Mahal Constituency’s commercial area like Siddiambar Bazaar, Begum Bazaar, Afzal Ganj and other areas in connection with the removal of encroachments in the next two days.