Hyderabad: Durga idol vandalized at Nampally Grounds

Hyderabad: Unidentified individuals vandalized the idol of Goddess Durga at the Nampally Exhibition Grounds on Thursday, October 10, prompting a swift response from local authorities.

The incident occurred during the ongoing Devi Sharan Navaratri celebrations, a significant festival where the goddess’s idol is traditionally erected by the Exhibition Society and staff each year.

A team of police personnel from Begum Bazar conducted an inspection of the site following the vandalism.

Abids ACP Chandra Shekhar confirmed that a case has been registered and that further investigations are underway by the Begum Bazar police.

The police maintained a presence at the exhibition grounds until the conclusion of the Dandiya program last night, ensuring safety and order during this festive period.

The vandalism has raised concerns among local residents and devotees.

Further details are awaited.