For fashion lovers, there is no better time to shop than the End of Season Sale (EOSS). Every year, shoppers wait for this period to grab their favourite brands at attractive prices, and this season is no different. From stylish western wear and ethnic outfits to sportswear, footwear and accessories, Hyderabad’s malls are ready for one of the busiest shopping months of the year.

Running from mid-June to mid-August, the End of Season Sale is the perfect opportunity to refresh your wardrobe without stretching your budget.

Whether you have been eyeing a Uniqlo basic, a pair of Adidas sneakers or a handbag from Lifestyle, the coming weeks promise plenty of exciting bargains.

Several popular brands have either already started their sale or are expected to begin in the coming days.

H&M: Sale is already live, with bigger discounts expected during the season.

Lifestyle: June 26 to July 31, with 20% to 50% off on casual wear, footwear and accessories.

Pantaloons: June 25 to the end of July, offering 10% to 60% off on ethnic wear and kids’ collections.

Shoppers Stop: June 20 to July 14, with discounts of up to 50% on premium fashion, beauty products and watches.

Zara: June 27 to the end of July, with discounts of up to 50% on seasonal collections.

Uniqlo: From June 27 onwards.

Marks & Spencer (M&S): Throughout July, with up to 50% off on seasonal collections.

Zudio: From July 1.

Nike: Sale expected towards the end of June.

Adidas: July 1 to July 7, with 30% to 50% off on athleisure and sneakers.

Puma: July 1 to July 5, with 30% to 50% off on sportswear and footwear.

Reebok: 30% to 50% off on sportswear and sneakers.

Levi’s and Jack & Jones: Up to 50% off on denim and casual wear.

Westside: August 1 to August 31.

Where Hyderabad shops

Popular shopping destinations such as Nexus Hyderabad Mall, Kukatpally, Sarath City Capital Mall, Inorbit Mall, GVK One Mall, Hyderabad Central and major high streets are expected to see a rush of shoppers.

At Nexus Hyderabad Mall, shoppers can enjoy up to 50% off on most in-house brands from June 13 to August 16.

Those looking beyond fashion can also find great savings at Home Centre, with discounts of up to 50%, and Decathlon, where sports gear is available at up to 60% off.

Shop smart

The best deals often disappear within the first few days, especially in popular sizes. Shopping on weekdays, comparing prices online and checking bank offers can help you save even more.

The End of Season Sale is the perfect time to update your wardrobe, buy new sneakers or pick up home essentials at attractive prices. If shopping has been on your list, now is the season to make the most of Hyderabad’s biggest fashion sale.