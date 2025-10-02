Hyderabad: The craze for cinema in Hyderabad is only getting bigger, and with it, the city is witnessing a steady rise in new theatres. After some new additions at iconic RTC X Roads, a fresh entertainment hub is shaping up in Narsingi with two new cinema halls — Miraj Cinemas and the much-awaited Allu Cineplex.

Miraj Cinemas in Narsingi

Miraj Cinemas has already opened its doors at Anand Mall & Movies, Narsingi. The plush new four-screen multiplex is Miraj’s sixth property in Hyderabad, taking its total screen count in the city to 22 and 248 nationwide. Known for being one of India’s fastest-growing national chains, the new facility further strengthens Miraj’s footprint in the city’s entertainment map.

Allu Cineplex: Launch and other details

Meanwhile, movie buffs are eagerly waiting for the launch of Allu Cineplex, which is expected to open by Sankranthi 2026. The theatre promises Hyderabad’s first-ever Dolby Cinema experience, offering unmatched picture quality and immersive sound. The project is being developed on the Allu family’s Kokapet land, where Allu Studios is already operational.

With no major multiplexes in Kokapet and Gandipet, residents currently travel to Gachibowli’s AMB Cinemas or PVR outlets for films. The arrival of Miraj Cinemas and Allu Cineplex is set to transform Narsingi and its surroundings into a new hotspot for cinema lovers near the Outer Ring Road.