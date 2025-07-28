Hyderabad: In recent years, Tollywood stars have been actively stepping into the cinema business not just on screen, but off it too by launching world-class theatres and enhancing movie-watching experiences for fans. And leading the charge is none other than Telugu superstar Allu Arjun, who is all set to take things up a notch.

After successfully running AAA Cinemas in Ameerpet, the actor is now gearing up to launch his second theatre venture, Allu Cineplex in the rapidly developing Kokapet area of Hyderabad.

The much-awaited Allu Cineplex is set to open its doors by Sankranthi 2026 and will introduce Hyderabad’s first Dolby Cinema experience. This advanced format, known for its stunning visuals and immersive sound, is still rare across India and marks a significant step forward for cinema lovers in Hyderabad.

The project is being developed on the Allu family’s sprawling land in Kokapet, the same premises that house Allu Studios, which has been operational for two years now. Construction on the theatre is progressing at a brisk pace.

With no major multiplexes currently in Kokapet or nearby Gandipet, residents often travel to AMB Cinemas or PVR outlets in Gachibowli to catch the latest releases. Allu Cineplex is expected to become a key entertainment hub for moviegoers living near the Outer Ring Road (ORR) and surrounding areas.

Allu Arjun’s Next Film

On the work front, Allu Arjun is busy shooting for his next highly anticipated film “AA22xA6”, directed by Atlee. Touted to be a sci-fi action entertainer, the project has already created quite the buzz among fans.