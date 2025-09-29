Hyderabad’s RTC X Roads welcomes two new multiplex theaters

Hyderabad: RTC X Roads in Hyderabad has always been called the heart of Telugu cinema. Known for its iconic single-screen theaters like Sandhya, Devi, and Sudarshan, this hub has seen countless box-office records over the decades. For years, it was the go-to place for movie lovers, with 18 theaters showcasing films. Now, the area is preparing for a major transformation with the arrival of two multiplexes.

Odeon Multiplex Launch

Odeon Multiplex will open its doors on October 24, 2025. Once a landmark single screen, it has now been rebuilt into an 8-screen multiplex with upgraded projection, luxury seating, and multilevel parking. A shopping mall inside makes it more attractive, as people can enjoy both movies and retail under one roof. This new space is expected to become a crowd favorite.

AMB Classic Coming Soon

Following Odeon, AMB Classic is set to launch during Sankranthi 2026. Built on the site of the Sudarshan 70MM complex, this multiplex will feature 7 screens. Its first big release is expected to be The Raja Saab. As the second multiplex venture for Superstar Mahesh Babu in Hyderabad, AMB Classic has already created curiosity among moviegoers about how it will compete with big names like PVR and Inox.

With Odeon and AMB Classic, RTC X Roads will grow from 18 to 20 theaters. This marks a shift from nostalgia-filled single screens to modern multiplex culture. While movie lovers are excited about the luxury experience, some students and coaching institutes in the area are concerned about the competition it may create.