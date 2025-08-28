Hyderabad expat among 4 killed in bus-truck collision in Iraq

Baghdad: A Hyderabad expat, Syed Akber Ali Abedi, was among four people killed in a tragic bus-truck collision in southern Iraq while returning to Kuwait after attending the Arbaeen pilgrimage in Karbala.

The Indian Embassy in Iraq confirmed the incident on X, reporting that the bus was struck by a truck on the Basra–Safwan highway around 6 am on Thursday, August 21. Several passengers sustained minor injuries and were treated at nearby hospitals.

The deceased were identified as Abedi, who worked at Kuwait University; Musa Ali Yawari from Bengaluru, son of Dr Ghulam Ali, a cardiologist at Adhan Hospital in Kuwait; Parvez Ahmed from Uttar Pradesh; and Pakistani national Syed Ishaq Shirazi.

Funeral prayers for the victims were held in Najaf. The embassy conveyed its condolences to the bereaved families and said it is coordinating with local authorities to provide support.

The Arbaeen pilgrimage, one of the world’s largest religious gatherings, annually draws millions of Shia Muslims to Karbala to commemorate the martyrdom of Imam Hussein.

