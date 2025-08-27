Hyderabad mother in Saudi Arabia kills 3 children, attempts to end life

Hyderabad: A 33-year-old Hyderabad woman allegedly killed her three children before attempting suicide at their residence in Al Khobar, Saudi Arabia, on Tuesday evening, August 26.

Speaking to Siasat.com, a member of the National Human Rights Committee and a noted philanthropist, Nass Shoukat Ali, the woman has been identified as Syeda Humera Amreen, a native of MD Lines in Tolichowki. She is suspected of drowning her twin sons, Mohammed Sadeq Ahmed and Mohammed Adil Ahmed, aged six, alongside her youngest child, 3-year-old Mohammed Yousuf Ahmed, in a bathtub filled with water.

The woman tried to end her life after the killings but slipped, fell unconscious, and was rushed to the hospital. She is currently under treatment in police custody.

The incident came to light when her husband, Mohammed Shahnawaz, a salesman in the country, also from Hyderabad, returned from work and repeatedly called his wife before discovering the tragedy.

Shahnawaz had brought his family to Saudi Arabia on a visitor visa eight months ago.

Possible motive and investigation

According to media reports, preliminary findings indicate that domestic tensions and mental health concerns may have contributed to the incident. Shahnawaz reportedly told investigators that his wife had been seeking psychological counselling and treatment.

Additionally, the reports also suggested that his busy work schedule left him with little time for his family, and this possible sense of loneliness and lack of companionship may have influenced her emotional state.

The Saudi Red Crescent assisted in transferring the children’s bodies to a local hospital. The legal proceedings for the burial are progressing under the leadership of Shoukat Ali.

Al Khobar police have opened a full investigation to establish the exact sequence of events and confirm the motive behind the killings.

(If you need support or know someone who does, please reach out to your nearest mental health professional or contact Roshni, the suicide prevention helpline, 040–66202000).