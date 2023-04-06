Hyderabad: Fake insurance policy racket busted, 3 held

Hyderabad: In a joint operation, Special Operation Team (SOT) and Miyapur Police today busted a fake insurance racket and arrested three accused. According to the police’s SOT, the fake general insurance policy team was involved in issuing fake insurance policies.

The accused have sold fake policies. Miyapur police registered a case against the accused and started an investigation.

The accused have been identified as Mohammad Sarwar Sharif (28), a resident of Hakimpet, a resident of Rangareddy district, Mirza Ilyas Baig (62), an auto driver, and Sheikh Jamil Ahmed (46), an auto driver of New Hafeezpet. Another accused Azhar, a resident of Hafeezpet, is said to be absconding.

111 fake insurance policies, 2, computers, colour printer, ICIC RUBBER stamps, 4 mobile phones, 79,000 cash, one autorickshaw worth Rs 7,25,000 were seized from their possession.

DCP Madhapur, Shilpawali SOT officials and Miyapur police busted the racket. Commissioner of Police Cyberabad M Stephen Ravindra has announced a reward for police officers for exposing the racket.

In this regard, the Cyberabad police also issued an advisory to prevent these frauds.

Check the authorization of the agent/agency before taking insurance policies.