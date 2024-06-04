Hyderabad: Family tensions in Attapur erupted in a knife attack; 2 injured

The accused, Abdullah, attacked his father-in-law and brother-in-law resulting in severe injuries

Published: 4th June 2024 1:21 pm IST
Representational image

Hyderabad: Two people were injured after being attacked by a relative with a knife over a family dispute on Monday, June 3, in Attapur. 

The accused has been identified as Abdullah. He attacked his father-in-law and brother-in-law, causing severe injuries. 

After residents managed to overpower the accused, the injured individuals were promptly taken to Osmania General Hospital for medical care. Their condition is currently stable. 

An official from the Attapur police station said, “A case has been registered under Section 307 (attempt to murder) of the Indian Penal Code, and further investigation is ongoing.”

